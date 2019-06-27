Cal Fire counting on winds staying mild as mop-up continues on Rock Fire near Patterson

See Rock Fire burn up hillside near Patterson The Rock Fire, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County, was burning at 1,000 acres with 15 percent containment when this shot was taken June 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rock Fire, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County, was burning at 1,000 acres with 15 percent containment when this shot was taken June 26, 2019.

The Rock Fire burning west of Patterson now is at 75 percent containment and has been held to 2,422 acres, the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection reported Thursday morning.

Officials at the scene gave no estimate of when full containment will be achieved, but a Cal Fire spokeswoman, Pam Temmermand, said by phone Thursday that “hopefully, the winds stay down today” and the wildfire could be mopped up by night.

Firefighters were met with windy conditions Tuesday night, when Cal Fire initially estimated that about 30 acres had been burned. The National Weather Service forecast for Patterson today is a high near 82 and a north-northwest wind of 6 to 10 mph.

Residents along Del Puerto Canyon Road, where the fire’s been burning, are able to come and go, she said, but the road remains closed to general traffic because firefighting equipment and personnel remain along the route.

No structures were or are threatened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.