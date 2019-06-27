Two men killed when SUV goes off I-5, down 90-foot embankment south of Patterson

This is how the Jaws of Life work to extricate injured vehicle passengers The Bloomington Fire Department shows how firefighters and other first responders use the Jaws of Life to extricate people from a wrecked vehicle after an accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bloomington Fire Department shows how firefighters and other first responders use the Jaws of Life to extricate people from a wrecked vehicle after an accident.

Two residents of Santa Nella were killed Wednesday afternoon when the driver lost control and their Lincoln Navigator SUV went down a 90-foot embankment off Interstate 5 south of Patterson.

The California Highway Patrol reported the single-vehicle crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. on southbound I-5 north of Oak Flat Road. Officers arrived to find the vehicle on its side at the bottom of the embankment. The 43-year-old male driver had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 65-year-old man, was in the right front passenger seat and also was pronounced dead.

The CHP’s preliminary investigation determined the SUV was traveling an unknown speed in the right lane when the driver drifted, allowing the front and rear tires to go over a raised asphalt curb. The driver abruptly braked and steered left, partially into the lane, but lost control.

He steered right again, and the Navigator went across the asphalt shoulder, over the curb and down the embankment. The SUV rolled as it descended, ejecting the driver though he was wearing his seat belt, the CHP found.

The investigation has not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The names of the Merced County men have been withheld pending notification of family.