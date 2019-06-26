Local
Teen suffers moderate injuries in crash that leaves car upside down on others
Police describe how Modesto teen crashed car onto two other cars
An 18-year-old male suffered moderate injuries when he went over an embankment in a 2000 Ford Mustang, crashed into the side of a trailer and came to rest upside down on two vehicles, Modesto police report.
The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. at West Hatch and Ustick roads, southwest of Modesto.
Police said the cause of the crash remains to be determined, but speed and potentially a mechanical issue appear to be contributing factors.
No one other than the Mustang driver, who was alone in the car, was injured.
