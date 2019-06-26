Local

Teen suffers moderate injuries in crash that leaves car upside down on others

By Bee Staff

Police describe how Modesto teen crashed car onto two other cars

Modesto Police Department officer Billy Boyle explains how an 18-year-old driver crashed a Ford Mustang, launching it on top of two other vehicles in Modesto, California on June 26, 2019. By
An 18-year-old male suffered moderate injuries when he went over an embankment in a 2000 Ford Mustang, crashed into the side of a trailer and came to rest upside down on two vehicles, Modesto police report.

The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. at West Hatch and Ustick roads, southwest of Modesto.

Police said the cause of the crash remains to be determined, but speed and potentially a mechanical issue appear to be contributing factors.

No one other than the Mustang driver, who was alone in the car, was injured.

