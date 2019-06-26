Brush fire west of Patterson burning at more than 500 acres, Cal Fire reports

Local

A brush fire west of Patterson broke out Tuesday night, scorching more than 500 acres over night, according to Cal Fire.

The fire agency Tweeted at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday that it is making progress on the blaze at Del Puerto Canyon Road, which started at about 8 p.m., according to the Patterson Irrigator.

The agency reported that Del Puerto Canyon Road in west Stanislaus County is closed.

Firefighters were met with windy conditions Tuesday night, when Cal Fire initially estimated that about 30 acres had been burned. Winds in the forecast Wednesday are expected to reach about 13 mph in Patterson, according to the National Weather Service.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

