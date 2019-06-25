Fire leaves Empire house uninhabitable overnight

Fire damages house in Empire A fire damaged a house on McCoy Avenue in northeast Empire, California, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire damaged a house on McCoy Avenue in northeast Empire, California, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

A fire Tuesday evening damaged a house in northeast Empire.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the 5200 block of McCoy Avenue.

The fire appeared to have started outside and burned a shed, a fence and part of the back of the house, Battalion Chief Rick Bussell said at the scene. Firefighters contained the flames in the attic, and the main part of the house was saved, he said.

The home was not habitable overnight because the electricity and gas remained off, Bussell said. The fire caused a brief flare at the gas meter, he said.

The cause and damage estimate were not available Tuesday.