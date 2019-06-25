Local

Fire leaves Empire house uninhabitable overnight

A fire Tuesday evening damaged a house in northeast Empire.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the 5200 block of McCoy Avenue.

The fire appeared to have started outside and burned a shed, a fence and part of the back of the house, Battalion Chief Rick Bussell said at the scene. Firefighters contained the flames in the attic, and the main part of the house was saved, he said.

The home was not habitable overnight because the electricity and gas remained off, Bussell said. The fire caused a brief flare at the gas meter, he said.

The cause and damage estimate were not available Tuesday.

John Holland

John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.

