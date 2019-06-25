Fire damages seven mobile buildings at Ceres business that sells and leases them

Fire hits mobile buildings at Ceres business A fire destroyed seven of the modular office buildings for rent or sale at Pacific Mobile Structures in Ceres, California, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire destroyed seven of the modular office buildings for rent or sale at Pacific Mobile Structures in Ceres, California, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

A fire Tuesday damaged seven mobile buildings at a Ceres business that sells and leases them.

It was reported at about 5:45 p.m. at Pacific Mobile Structures, on Farm Supply Drive at the city’s south end. Two of the units were well involved when firefighters arrived and the wind spread the flames to five more, Battalion Chief John Gomes of the Ceres Fire Department said at the scene.

The fire took about 45 minutes to control, he said. Dozens of other mobile units were spared.

The cause and damage estimate were not known as of Tuesday evening.

Ceres was aided on the call by the Modesto and Turlock fire departments and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.