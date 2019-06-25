Local
Fire displaces three residents from home in central Modesto; dog rescued
Modesto Firefighters rescue dog from burning home
A fire late Tuesday afternoon displaced three people from a home just off Mt. Vernon Drive in Modesto.
It was reported at about 5 p..m. on the 2005 block of Girard Avenue, in a neighborhood east of Prescott Road. The Modesto Fire Department contained the blaze within an hour.
An initial report said someone was still inside when fire crews arrived, Battalion Chief Mike Shockey said at the scene. However, a search turned up no one. Firefighters did provide oxygen to a dog with smoke inhalation, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage, most of it in a bedroom, was not available.
Comments