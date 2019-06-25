Fire displaces three residents from home in central Modesto; dog rescued

Modesto Firefighters rescue dog from burning home Modesto Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 2000 block of Girard Ave Tuesday, June 25, 2019 just after 5pm. Firefighters did not find anyone in the home but did rescue a dog. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 2000 block of Girard Ave Tuesday, June 25, 2019 just after 5pm. Firefighters did not find anyone in the home but did rescue a dog.

A fire late Tuesday afternoon displaced three people from a home just off Mt. Vernon Drive in Modesto.

It was reported at about 5 p..m. on the 2005 block of Girard Avenue, in a neighborhood east of Prescott Road. The Modesto Fire Department contained the blaze within an hour.

An initial report said someone was still inside when fire crews arrived, Battalion Chief Mike Shockey said at the scene. However, a search turned up no one. Firefighters did provide oxygen to a dog with smoke inhalation, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage, most of it in a bedroom, was not available.

