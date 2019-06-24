Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in nighttime collision with Sonora police unit

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A 26-year-old Merced man suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after a collision with a Sonora police officer’s vehicle early Saturday.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 108 west of its intersection with South Washington Street/Lime Kiln Road. Jaycee Eddie Alameda was riding a 2008 Honda motorcycle west on the highway at an undetermined speed, according to CHP officer Steve Machado.

Sonora officer Thomas Brickley was parked on the north shoulder with his rear amber warning lights on, the CHP said. The officer was dispatched to a call and activated his vehicle’s red and blue emergency lights.

As Alameda was approaching from the rear, Brickley attempted a U-turn into the eastbound lane of the highway. He pulled directly into the motorcycle’s path, Machado said, and Alameda was unable to avoid hitting the left side of the patrol vehicle.

The investigation is just beginning, the CHP officer said, and no information was available on such questions as how quickly Brickley began his U-turn after activating his lights, and how close Alameda was at that point. Machado said he was not at the scene and nothing he’s yet learned says there were tire marks indicating Alameda braked before impact.

“This is a tragic event, and we are hoping for a full recovery of the motorcyclist,” the Sonora Police Department said in a news release. “Our officer suffered minor injuries and is home recovering from the physical and emotional effects of the incident as well.”

The Police Department left it to the CHP, which is handling all aspects of the collision investigation, to release the men’s names.