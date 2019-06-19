Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/20/19)

MODESTO

What: High School Pre-Participation Sports Screenings

When: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Davis High School Gym, 1200 West Rumble Road

Info: DMC is providing pre-participation sports screenings for all Modesto City Schools and surrounding high school. Screenings are $25. Safe Kids Stanislaus and AMR will be on hand with concussion goggles to teach athletes the signs and symptoms of concussions and more. Info: Krista Deans 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145

Info: Members of the club will showcase some of their technology “Tips and Tricks”. The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. Info: Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or fixterence@gmail.com.

What: Stanislaus Interfaith Council Prayer Supper

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Modesto Islamic Center, 1445 Carpenter Road

Info: The Stanislaus Interfaith Council announces its third annual Prayer Supper, hosted by the Modesto Islamic Center. Leng Power, community builder, peace activist and Stanislaus County Outstanding Woman Honoree for 2019, will be the guest speaker. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dine with members of other faith communities while sharing experiences with the healing power of prayer, meditation and spiritual reflection. Tickets $15 and may be purchased online at prayersupper3.bpt.me. Info: 209-402-2915 or scinterfaith@sbcglobal.net.

What: Latino Emergency Council meeting

When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.

Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.

Info: LEC Trainer Vicente Basulto presenting Emergency Preparedness Training Overview. Plus discussion on board vacancies, projects, grants and more. Call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.

What: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp

When: July 22-26, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: The camp is an introduction to the ongoing national CyberPatriot program, which trains middle school and high school students for the critical careers in cybersecurity. Participants must commit to attending all five days. Space is limited to 60 participants. Reserve a seat at mjccyberpatriotcamp.eventbrite.com. Contact Brent Wedge, MJC professor of Computer Science, at 209-575-7760 or email wedgeb@mjc.edu.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The Angels Camp Farmers Markets invites the community to its fourth night of vendors, music and fun. Keno Rojas and Nicole will provide live music;the featured winery is Ayrael Vieux with a special event, “All About Herbs.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

DELHI

What: Seamless Summer Feeding Program

When: Through July 19

Where: Delhi High School Cafeteria, 16681 Schendel Road

Info: The Delhi Unified School District will be offering, “Seamless Summer Feeding Program” through Friday, July 19. The cafeteria will be closed July 4-5. Breakfast is 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joseph Tenorio at 209-656-2000, ext. 5108, or Jtenorio@delhiusd.org.

SAN JOAQUIN/STANISLAUS

What: Dia de Donar Sangre Blood Drive

When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 4324 Salida Blvd.

Info: Univision 19, Three Amigos Auto Center and the American Red Cross are partnering to host the annual Dia de Donar Sangre Blood Drive. From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton and the Three Amigos Auto Center in Modesto. All who donate will receive a commemorative Red Cross T-shirt and complimentary food, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code Univision.

TURLOCK

What: Annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp

When: June 24-27, 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Turlock High School, 1600 E Canal Dr.

Info: Campers will learn the fundamentals of football, basketball, soccer and various other sports. Open to youth in grades four through eight. Cost is $100 per participant and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information or to register; contact Doug Cornfoot at 209 535 6076 or visit www.arrowheadclub.org.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the city of Modesto’s plans to annex 15 square miles in 1969. LAFCO approved the annexation of 303 acres, which included the Haig Berberian planned development area at Sylvan and Coffee Roads. This would bring the city’s population to just over 60,000 residents, which it would exceed if other annexations were approved by the 1970 Federal Census.