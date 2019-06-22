Downtown Modesto’s Walk of Fame has six more tributes to people who love cruising

Legends of the Cruise car show kicks off Graffiti weekend in downtown Modesto Get ready for the roar of engines and the gleam of chrome to take over downtown Modesto again as the Graffiti Classic Car Parade returns for its 20th anniversary year Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Get ready for the roar of engines and the gleam of chrome to take over downtown Modesto again as the Graffiti Classic Car Parade returns for its 20th anniversary year Friday.

Six new names grace the Legends of the Cruise Walk of Fame, a downtown Modesto tribute to the car culture celebrated in “American Graffiti.”

The induction at Tenth Street Place was one of several events this month honoring the film by native son George Lucas about early 1960s cruising. These new names are on the tailfin-shaped pavement markers:

Steve Pedego , a 1961 graduate of Modesto High School who with wife Linda has amassed a collection of car club jackets, cheerleader uniforms and other memorabilia.

Gallo makes a Forbes list

E.&J. Gallo Winery of Modesto is the 10th best workplace in California, according to employee surveys compiled by Forbes.

The business magazine did its first-ever rankings for employers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It did not have national results.

Costco Warehouse topped the California list. It has stores in Modesto, Turlock, Manteca and Merced.

Gallo was the only company based in the Northern San Joaquin Valley to make the top 10. It employs about 6,200 people, roughly half of them in Modesto. The 85-year-old business is the world’s largest wine producer.

The list is one of dozens compiled by Forbes about leading businesses and entrepreneurs.

Here are other employers in the top 100 with a notable presence in the Valley and adjacent mountain counties (it does not include retailers that merely have a location here):

14. Kaiser Permanente, with hospitals in Modesto and Manteca.

26. Sutter Health, parent company of Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

56. City and County of San Francisco, which draws water and hydropower from the Tuolumne River.





63. Nestle, which makes condensed milk in Modesto.

81. Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which has gas and electric customers in much of the region and generates hydropower in the Sierra Nevada.

82. Manteca Unified School District.

And finally ...

Carl Evers Jr. received the Farm Manager of the Year award from the California chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He is chief operating officer for western permanent crops with Hancock Farmland Services in of Turlock.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.