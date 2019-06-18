Fatal airplane crashes strike Modesto-area family twice in 13 years

Trent Johnson with sons, Shelby Johnson, left, Will Johnson, second right and Ryan Johnson, right.

The family of the Modesto-area pilot who crashed into Lake Tulloch on Sunday after hitting power lines issued a statement Tuesday expressing his passion for flying and their appreciation for the prayers and support of friends, but asked that their privacy be respected until the arrangements for his services are made

“Our three boys and I are deeply grieving,” said Trent Johnson’s widow, Sarah Mesenhimer-Johnson, in a statement released through family friend and Modesto Councilman Bill Zoslocki. “Right now, we are dealing with a sudden and yet repeated tragedy.”

Mesenhimer-Johnson’s father, Dave Mesenhimer, died in a 2006 plane crash with former Modesto Irrigation District board chairman Chuck Billington near the Oakdale Airport. Mesenhimer was co-owner of the Modesto Flight Center.

“Never would we have imagined that the boys’ beloved father would be taken from us 13 years after their grandfather — my dad — died in the same manner,” Mesenhimer-Johnson said in the statement.

The statement said Trent Johnson had dreamed of being a pilot since he was a boy and that he died on Father’s Day doing what gave him great joy.

Zoslocki, who also is a pilot, said the family would have no further comment at this time.

Authorities have not officially said Johnson died in the crash, but witnesses have said the pilot did not surface after the yellow, single-engine airplane crashed into the lake nose first and quickly disappeared. No one else is believed to have been in the plane.

The accident happened about 11:40 a.m. Sunday near the Poker Flat area, a private, gated community along the lake that includes vacation homes. The lake is several miles northeast of Knights Ferry and straddles Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. It stores Stanislaus River water for the Oakdale and South San Joaquin irrigation districts.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon that the plane had been found about 110 feet below the lake’s surface and additional resources would be called in to recover it.

Authorities had not issued an update as of late Tuesday afternoon. But Sacramento TV station Fox40 reported Tuesday afternoon that crews had recovered the airplane from the lake and, citing the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, the pilot’s body was inside the plane.

Johnson was a designer with Turlock-based Wilkey Industries, which designs, fabricates and installs “processing equipment in agricultural, industrial and manufacturing facilities,” according to its website.

Company owner Jack Wilkey said in a Monday interview that Johnson had planned to fly to Columbia Airport, which was holding its annual Father’s Day Fly-In, and would fly over Tulloch Lake on his return trip to the Modesto Airport. Wilkey Industries’ salesman was at his vacation home on the lake.

“He waved his wings, and then it happened,” Wilkey said, based on his salesman’s account of the accident. The aircraft struck several power lines, causing an outage to more than 700 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers.