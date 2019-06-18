Airborne 70 feet after hitting embankment, driver suffers trauma, Modesto officials say

A female driver suffered moderate injuries in this crash on Claus Road on Monday evening June 17, 2019, Modesto police report. A Modesto Fire Department report says the car was airborne about 70 feet after the driver hit an embankment at high speed.

A female driver suffered moderate injuries that do not appear life-threatening after crashing into a utility pole on Claus Road on Monday evening, Modesto police report.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on Claus just north of Yosemite Boulevard, according to a summary by a Modesto Fire Department battalion chief.

That report said the driver struck an embankment at high speed, sending the car airborne for about 70 feet before it rolled into guide wires for a Modesto Irrigation District power pole.

The Fire Department said the driver was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nothing more was available Tuesday from police. This story will be updated as information comes in.