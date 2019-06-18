Stockton Diocese Bishop Emeritus Blaire dies at 77 in Modesto after prolonged illness

Stockton Diocese Bishop Stephen Blaire is pictured in January 2014. Modesto Bee file

The Most Rev. Stephen E. Blaire, bishop emeritus of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Stockton, died early Tuesday after a prolonged illness, the diocese reported. He was 77.

Blaire had been under hospice care at his retirement residence at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Modesto.

He was the fifth bishop of the Stockton Diocese, appointed on Jan. 19, 1999. He retired Jan. 23, 2018.

The diocese said Blaire’s death came after a prolonged illness. In March 2018, diocese Communications Director Joseph Dondero said Blaire suffered various infections since breaking his leg in October 2017 and eventually had to undergo amputation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An obituary released by the diocese said Blaire was born in Los Angeles, the 12th of 14 children. He was ordained to the priesthood for the archdiocese of Los Angeles on April 29, 1967.

“Bishop Blaire had great zeal for helping those in need,” the obituary reads. “He was passionate in promoting the dignity of human life and ensuring social justice for all. He constantly assisted the church in speaking out for the rights of immigrants, those in need of health care, inner-city education and much more.”

Funeral services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bishop Emeritus Stephen E. Blaire can be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, The Diocese of Stockton, 212 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton, CA 95202. Make checks payable to Roman Catholic Bishop of Stockton Priest Retirement Fund.

This story will be updated.