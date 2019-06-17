Body found in Hughson canal identified as Ceres resident

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

The man whose body was found in a canal near Hughson on Saturday was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Ceres resident Teodoro Martinez.

The 66-year-old’s body was found in the canal near the intersection of Hatch and Euclid.

Sheriff’s Department officials said a vehicle had been towed from that area the day before. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that officers found a Toyota Camry there at 5:36 a.m. The right front tire of the car was on the edge of the canal, but there was no damage to the car., which was towed as abandoned.

The sheriff’s department is working to determine if Martinez is connected to the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton said there was no sign of traumatic injury on Martinez’s body. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.