Modesto man dies in early-morning crash on Ninth Street

A 68-year-old Modesto man died early Monday morning after being broadsided in south Modesto.

The man, whose name was not released, was traveling west on Hosmer Avenue, approaching a stop sign at Ninth Street at about 4:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

His Dodge entered the intersection, where a northbound Toyota collided with the left side of his vehicle.

It is unclear if the man stopped at the stop sign before entering the intersection, according to the CHP. Traffic on Ninth Street is not controlled by a stop sign.

Medical personnel began CPR on the driver of the Dodge at the scene and he was taken to Doctors Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Fernando Lopez, of Merced, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.