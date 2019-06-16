Update: Crashed plane located in Lake Tulloch in Calaveras County

A small plane reportedly crashed in the Poker Flat area of Lake Tulloch on Sunday afternoon, June 16, 2019.

Update: The plane that crashed around noon Sunday into the Poker Flat area of Lake Tullock has been located about 50 to 70 feet below the surface, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Sgt. Andrea Benson said the crash is a Calaveras County incident but she has heard there are dive teams and rovers in the water .

Original story: A reported aircraft crash into Lake Tulloch has drawn a response by Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies and boating division, Calaveras deputies and the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

According to Facebook posts by the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office, eyewitnesses saw a small plane hit power lines before going into the water nose first. The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. They say it submerged quickly near the Poker Flat area of the reservoir, in Calaveras County. The pilot reportedly was the sole occupant of the plane.

The public is asked to stay out of the area so as not to impede emergency crews. Power is out in the area.

We’ll have more information as it’s available.