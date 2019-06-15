Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/16/19)

MODESTO

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The group will recap May’s conference and review topics presented by speakers. The support group will take July and August off. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373 or email renichols@softcom.net.

What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave

Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Tim Robertson, Executive Director of the North Valley Labor Federation, will discuss the Success in CD10 by the numbers. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.

What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group

When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church Telle Fellowship Center, 1600 Carver Road

Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public to its next meeting. Love Miller from CTAP California Phones will be the guest speaker. Refreshments and support circles after the presentation. For more information call 209-526-6184 or email modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.

What: Stanislaus Interfaith Council Prayer Supper

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Modesto Islamic Center at 1445 Carpenter Road

Info: The Stanislaus Interfaith Council announces its Third Annual Prayer Supper, hosted by the Modesto Islamic Center. Leng Power, community builder, peace activist and Stanislaus County Outstanding Woman Honoree for 2019 will be the guest speaker. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dine with members of other faith communities while sharing experiences with the healing power of prayer, meditation and spiritual reflection. Tickets $15 and may be purchased online at prayersupper3.bpt.me. For more information call 209-402-2915 or email scinterfaith@sbcglobal.net.

What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145

Info: Members of the club will showcase some of their technology “Tips and Tricks”. The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.

DELHI

What: Seamless Summer Feeding Program

When: June 17 - July 19

Where: Delhi High School Cafeteria, 16681 Schendel Rd.

Info: The Delhi Unified School District will be offering, “Seamless Summer Feeding Program” beginning Monday, June 17 through Friday, July 19. The cafeteria will be closed July 4-5. Breakfast is 8:30-9 a.m. and Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact Joseph Tenorio 209-656-2000, ext 5108 or email Jtenorio@delhiusd.org.

PATTERSON

Who: Patterson School Board Meeting

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Patterson USD, 510 Keystone Blvd.

Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting that begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; then moves into the open session at 7 p.m. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-895-7700.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear Diner, 3050 Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.

What: Youth Basketball Camp

When: July 1-July 3, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Turlock High School, 1600 E Canal Dr.

Info: Turlock High will be offering a youth basketball camp for boys and girls, July 1 – July 3. Coaching and instruction from: Turlock coach Doug Cornfoot, Denair coach RJ Henderson and former Stanislaus State assistant coach Ben Riley. Open to youth ages 7-14; and the camp focus on skill development, fundamental instruction, games and skills contests. Cost is $70 per youth. For more information or to register, contact RJ Henderson 209-664-0646 or Doug Cornfoot 209-535-6076. Registration is also accepted the first day of camp.