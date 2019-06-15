Investigation under way after body found in canal near Hughson

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a canal near Hughson Saturday morning.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Lt. Erin Kiely, deputies were called to the canal near the intersection of Hatch and Euclid after a passerby discovered the body about 8:30 a.m.

Authorities are investigating whether the body is connected to a car found in the area and towed away the day before. It was not immediately clear whether the car had been involved in an accident; Kiely said the sheriff’s department and the California Highway Patrol are conducting a joint investigation.





There was no obvious sign of trauma or foul play, Kiely said. The body was that of an adult male from the area. His identity is not being released pending notification of his family, Kiely said.

A deceased pig also was found in the canal; investigators do not yet know if there is any connection to the man or the car.