Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/15/19)

MODESTO

What: Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program

When: Monday-Friday Through June 28

Where: Capistrano Elementary & Empire Community Park

Info: The Empire Unified School District will be offering its summer breakfast and lunch program through Friday, June 28. For Capistrano: Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Empire Community Park (I Street & Yosemire Blvd.), Lunch noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. For more information call the district office at 209-521-2800.

What: American GI Forum

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road

Info: American GI Forum welcomes all veterans to join. The group has many community events that members participate in and organize. Meetings are the third Wednesday of the month. For more information or to confirm the meeting time call 209-765-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.

What: Former Campbell Soup Co. Employees Gathering

When: Third Thursday, 9 a.m.

Where: Ridgeway’s Restraurant, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Former employees of the Campbell Soup Co. meet the third Thursday of every month at Ridgeway’s in the Century Center shopping center at 9 a.m. for breakfast and to catch up with former co-workers from the Yosemite Boulevard plant. For more information contact Eileen Lucas at 209 524 7803.

What: Concert for CASA of Stanislaus County

When: Saturday, June 22, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave.

Info: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Stanislaus County invites the community to its fundraiser concert featuring tribute band Mick Adams and the Stones. The concert will also feature other valley bands including Patty Castillo Davis, Joe Barretta and special gueat Eli Lester. Funds raised go toward helping youth in the program. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased online at www.casaofstanco.org/2019-concert-for-casa or at the door. For more information call 209-548-6320 or visit www.casaofstanco.org.

What: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp

When: July 22-26, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp is for high school students, fall 2019 freshmen and teachers in the Center for Advanced Technologies. The camp is an introduction to the ongoing national CyberPatriot program, which trains middle school and high school students for the critical careers in cyber security. Participants must commit to attending all five days. Space is limited to 60 participants. Reserve a seat at mjccyberpatriotcamp.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Brent Wedge, MJC professor of Computer Science at 209-575-7760 or email wedgeb@mjc.edu.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for adults 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp

When: June 24-27, 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Turlock High School, 1600 E Canal Dr.

Info: The second annual Arrowhead Club All Sports Camp is accepting registration for its four-day sports camps. Campers will learn the fundamentals of football, basketball, soccer and various other sports. Open to youth in grades four through eight. Cost is $100 per participant and includes a camp T-shirt. Camp instruction is from local club, high school and college coaches. For more information or to register; contact Doug Cornfoot at 209 535 6076 or visit www.arrowheadclub.org.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Concerts in the Pines

When: Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Lane

Info: The public is invited to opening night of the Concerts in the Pines series. Rock cover band AGENT will perform. Low-back chairs and dancing shoes recommended. Food and beverages may be purchased at the local market or restaurants. Popcorn and pies are normally sold at the concerts as well. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.

100 YEARS AGO: On Saturday, June 7, 1919; The Modesto Evening News reported that Adjutant General J. J. Borree awarded the Turlock High School Cadets high honors in a competitive drill competition the day before. Turlock earned high marks for their uniformity and smoothness of drill. Other cadet teams competing were Modesto and Oakdale High Schools. The officers for the Turlock cadets were Captain Pereira, First Lieutenant Johnston and Second Lieutenant Ahlberg.