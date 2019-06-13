Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/14/19)

MODESTO

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The group will recap May’s conference and review topics presented by speakers. The support group will take July and August off. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373 or email renichols@softcom.net.

What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave

Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Tim Robertson, executive director of the North Valley Labor Federation, will be the guest speaker and discuss the success in Congressional District 10. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.

What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group

When: Wednesday, June 19,1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church Telle Fellowship Center, 1600 Carver Road

Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public to its next meeting. Love Miller from CTAP California Phones, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments and support circles after the presentation. For more information call 209-526-6184 or email modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.

What: Stanislaus Interfaith Council Prayer Supper

When: Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Modesto Islamic Center, 1445 Carpenter Road

Info: The Stanislaus Interfaith Council announces its Third Annual Prayer Supper, hosted by the Modesto Islamic Center. Leng Power, community builder, peace activist and Stanislaus County Outstanding Woman Honoree for 2019, will be the guest speaker. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dine with members of other faith communities while sharing experiences with the healing power of prayer, meditation and spiritual reflection. Tickets $15 and may be purchased online at prayersupper3.bpt.me. For more information call 209-402-2915 or email scinterfaith@sbcglobal.net.

What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop

When: Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145

Info: Members of the club will showcase technology “Tips and Tricks”. The club will provide soft drinks. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Highway 49

Info: The Angels Camp Farmers Markets invites the community to its fourth night of vendors, music and fun. Brian Jirka and The Cabby Band will provide live music and the featured winery is Krames Vineyards. For more information call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

DELHI

What: Seamless Summer Feeding Program

When: June 17 - July 19

Where: Delhi HIgh School Cafeteria, 16681 Schendel Road

Info: The Delhi Unified School District will be offering “Seamless Summer Feeding Program” Monday, June 17 through Friday, July 19. The cafeteria will be closed July 4-5. Breakfast is 8:30-9 a.m. and Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact Joseph Tenorio 209-656-2000, ext 5108 or email Jtenorio@delhiusd.org.

TURLOCK

What: Senior Farmers Market Program

When: Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Turlock Farmers Market, Main Street (Btween Palm and Center Streets)

Info: The Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets are for seniors 60 and older, that live in Stanislaus County and have a limited income - $1,860/mo. or less for an individual or $2,504 for a household of two. Each booklet contains a total of $20 worth of coupons and can be used like cash only at Certified Farmers Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetable, honey or edible herbs. Only one booklet per eligible senior per year. First come, first served, while supplies last. For more information call the Senior Information Line at 209-558-8698.

