Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/13/19)

MODESTO

What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia way

Info: The South Modesto MAC meets the second Thursday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.

What: Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance Annual Awareness Fair

When: Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cross Point Church, 1301 12th St

Info: SEAPA is hosting a free to the public informational fair to bring greater recognition of mistreatment of older adults and to highlight the need for appropriate action. Many representatives from community agencies will be available to share about their resources. For more information, email Carol Bowman at cbowman@ccstockton.org.

What: Rib and Chili Cook Off

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Private Location

Info: The Rib and Chili Cook Off this year pits the Modesto Police Department against the Modesto Fire Department. Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. For more information or to purchase tickets with event location call 209-222-5826 or visit www.bgcstanislaus.org.

What: Concert for CASA of Stanislaus County

When: Saturday, June 22, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave.

Info: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Stanislaus County invites the community to its fundraiser concert featuring tribute band Mick Adams and the Stones. The concert will also feature other valley bands including: Patty Castillo Davis, Joe Barretta and special gueat Eli Lester. Funds raised go toward helping youth in the program. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased online at www.casaofstanco.org/2019-concert-for-casa or at the door. For more information call 209-548-6320 or visit www.casaofstanco.org.

What: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp

When: July 22-26, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp is for high school students, fall 2019 Freshmen and teachers in the Center for Advanced Technologies. The camp is an introduction to the ongoing national CyberPatriot program, which trains middle school and high school students for the critical careers in cyber security. Participants must commit to attending all five days. Space is limited to 60 participants. Reserve a seat at mjccyberpatriotcamp.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Brent Wedge, MJC professor of Computer Science at 209-575-7760 or email wedgeb@mjc.edu.

OAKDALE

What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road

Info: General meeting to discuss current lawsuits and future lawsuits around gun laws. Guest speaker Dave Titchenal, chairman of the Tuolumne County, State of Jefferson Committee, will discuss the group’s fight for statehood. Meeting is open to all members of the public. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.

TURLOCK

What: Stanislaus State brick drive

When: Deadline: Monday, July 15

Where: Online

Info: Construction is underway on the new University Student Center at California State University, Stanislaus. The new center will feature an Alumni Plaza allowing a limited number of alumni, students and members of the campus community to etch their names in the history of Stanislaus State by purchasing a personalized brick. The engraved bricks will be differentiated from the other bricks in the quad by their color and design. Each brick can fit up to three lines with 21 maximum characters per line. All lettering, preselected logo and Greek letters will be the same text size. For more information, contact Allysa Gonzales at 209-667-3823 or visit stanforacause.csustan.edu/project/10958 or thenewstanstate.org.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Concerts in the Pines

When: Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Lane

Info: The public is invited to opening night of the Concerts in the Pines series. Rock cover band AGENT will perform. Low-back chairs and dancing shoes recommended. Food and beverages may be purchased at the local market or restaurants. Popcorn and pies are normally sold at the concerts as well. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.

50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that increased action was being taken to turn a 7-mile stretch through Modesto into the Tuolumne River Regional Park. The park’s committe, representatives from the cities of Modesto and Ceres and Stanislaus County, agreed to use $50,000 in state park bond funds and seek an additional $50,000 in matching federal “open space” funds to aid in the park’s creation.