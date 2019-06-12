Big rig carrying milk crashes on Hatch Road near Highway 99 in Ceres

Driver overturns milk tanker coming off highway A Turlock trucker pulling a milk tanker overturned it as he came off northbound Highway 99 too fast and tried to make a right on Hatch Road in Modesto, the CHP reports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Turlock trucker pulling a milk tanker overturned it as he came off northbound Highway 99 too fast and tried to make a right on Hatch Road in Modesto, the CHP reports.

A truck driver taking a Highway 99 off ramp too fast overturned his milk tanker and struck a car Wednesday morning in Modesto, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Neither the trucker, 43-year-old Tyson Silva of Turlock, nor the driver of the Mitsubishi Eclipse he struck were apparently injured, CHP Officer Thomas Olsen said at the scene.

The crash occurred on Hatch Road on the east end of the Highway 99 overpass. It was reported at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Olsen said Silva was northbound on the highway, behind the wheel of the 2003 Peterbilt tractor hauling the tanker. Approaching slower-moving traffic, he decided to take the Hatch off ramp. But when he turned right to go east on Hatch, he overturned because of speed.

Diesel fuel and milk spilled from the rig, and fire crews put down sand to keep as much of the liquid as possible from entering the storm drains, Olsen said.

The initial crash report was of a pin-in. Olsen said Silva actually was not trapped in his overturned cab, but took a minute or two to climb out.

In the 11 a.m. hour, Olsen urged drivers to stay clear of the area, because cleanup and removing the tanker were anticipated to take a few hours. A heavy-duty tow truck was on scene.