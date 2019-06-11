Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/12/19)

MODESTO

What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.

Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every 2nd Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.

What: Pray Modesto annual prayer breakfast

When: Thursday, 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 Ninth St.

Info: The community is invited to the seventh Pray Modesto annual prayer breakfast. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. and seats are $20. Table sponsorships are available. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 209-324-9447, or email info@praymodesto.org.

What: MJC New Student Day

When: Thursday, 8 a.m.

Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: Modesto Junior College is hosting “New Student Day” to enroll high school seniors and other first time students on MJC East Campus. Students meet at 8 a.m. in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center. Attendance and campus parking are free. To register visit webpage www.mjc.edu/studentservices/ssa/.For more information on New Student Day or enrolling at MJC call 209-575-6789.

What: Discussion on children’s, seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: Local and state health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including childhood obesity and overall care, cellphone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to health care, the relationship between schools and health care providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Library Project Update

When: Thursday, 6 pm.

Where: Empire Library, South Abbie St.

Info: The public is invited to attend a meeting to hear an update on plans for the new Empire Library in the Community Room of the current Empire Library. The Empire Library Community Update will be hosted by Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen, Library, and Chief Executive Office staff. Guests are asked to RSVP no later than June 12 by calling the Library Administration Office at 209-558-7801 or emailing pboardrow@stanlibrary.org.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

SONORA

What: Tuolumne County Historical Society

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: A meet and greet with artist Lorenzo Baca, a visual, literary, and performing artist who will exhibit his works at the meeting. All ages are welcome; program and parking are free. For more information call at 209-532-1317 or email info@TCHistory.org.

TURLOCK

What: Senior Farmers Market Program

When: Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Turlock Farmers Market, Main Street (Btween Palm and Center Streets)

Info: The Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets are for seniors 60 and older, that live in Stanislaus County and have a limited income - $1,860/mo. or less for an individual or $2,504 for a household of two. Each booklet contains a total of $20 worth of coupons and can be used like cash only at Certified Farmer’s Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetable, honey or edible herbs. Only one booklet per eligible senior per year. First come, first served, while supplies last. For more information call the Senior Information Line at 209-558-8698.

