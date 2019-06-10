Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/11/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Sound board meeting

When: Tuesday, 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Modesto Sound office, 110 Santa Barbara Ave.

Info: Modesto Sound will hold a board meeting at its studios, off Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto. Modesto Sound’s mission is to empower youth with real-world job skills to create music and artistic media. For more information, contact Brenda Frances at 208-999-7978 or email studio@modestosound.org or visit www.modestosound.com.

What: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop Tea Tasting

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop/Visitors Center, 924 15th St

Info: Info: The public is invited to a complimentary tea tasting. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428.

What: YCCD Trustees Special and Regular Meeting

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Special session of the YCCD Board of Trustees at 2 p.m.; followed by a regular meeting of the board at 3:30 p.m., in closed seesion and 5:30 p.m. open session. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encourages to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11

When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Rd.

Info: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11 invites the community to its next meeting. The topic for the meeting is, “The Southern Pacific Over Donner Pass”. A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m. followed by a program on California history. The parlor will be discussing other family activities and programs for interested new and younger members. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. For more information contact Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.

What: Discussion on children’s, seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: Local and state health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including childhood obesity and overall care, cellphone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to health care, the relationship between schools and health care providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

OAKDALE

What: Madison Society Foundation general meeting

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Sportmen’s Club, 840 N. Sterns Road

Info: General meeting to discuss current lawsuits and future lawsuits around gun laws. Guest speaker Dave Titchenal, chairman of the Tuolumne County State of Jefferson Committee, will discuss the group’s fight for statehood. Meeting is open to all members of the public. For more information, email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.

SONORA

What: Elder Empowerment Conference

When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road

Info: The Mother Lode Office of Catholic Charities invites the community to the Elder Empowerment Conference at the Hotel & Conference Center at Black Oak Casino Resort. Guest speakers from civil to private include representatives Barbara Aragon, MSW, Tribal Member Laguna Pueblo and Crow and Eric Hovatter, Tuolumne County Assistant District Attorney. Tuolumne County Behavioral Health will provide continuing education units for BBS, BRN, and Addiction Specialist. To earn credits register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EECJune12. Seating is limited and reservations for the conference are required. To make reservations or for more information, call 209-532-7632.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Business After Hours Networking Mixer

When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: McCaffery House Bed and Breakfast, 23251 CA-108.

Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community and business owners to its Business After Hours Networking Mixer, hosted by McCaffery House Bed and Breakfast. A no-host bar, sample appetizers and an opportunity drawing will all be available. For more information, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com .

25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that purple caps and tassels flew in the hot night wind the night before as members of Peter Johansen High School's first graduating class collected their diplomas and bid goodbye to Modesto's newest campus. Families and well-wishers packed the Johansen football stadium to cheer on the 301 graduates. Senior Class President Jennifer Pitts gave the commencement address. Johansen High School opened its doors on Aug. 30, 1992.