At least 8 injured in Highway 99 crash in Ceres

At least eight people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Highway 99 in Ceres on Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on southbound Highway 99 just south of Service Road at about 1:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two juveniles were air lifted to children’s hospitals out of the area; a 3-year-old with major injuries and a 12-year-old with moderate injuries, according to CHP.

The crash blocked two lanes on Highway 99 and traffic backed up as far as Briggsmore Avenue before the lanes were cleared around 3 p.m.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.