Where to cool off for free in Modesto

Kids enjoy themselves on Monday afternoon June 10, 2019 at the Graceada Park splash fountain in downtown Modesto, Calif. as they try to beat the triple digit heat in the valley.

Dozens of children beat the triple-digit heat Monday afternoon by playing in the splash fountains at Graceada Park, one of several Modesto parks with water features. The fountains also are open at Coffee-Claratina, Freedom, Ustach and Sanders parks as well as at Lions Junction on the Virginia Corridor. The fountains are open 2 to 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day. City spokesman Thomas Reeves said the fountains are closed at Marshall, Sylvan and George Rogers parks for repairs. There are no splash fountains at Creekwood Park. The city provided erroneous information in a previous story.