Season 100 kicks off in style for Modesto's beloved MoBand MoBand kicked off its centennial season Thursday night with yet another delighted crowd at Graceada Park.

The all-volunteer orchestra, formally known as the Modesto Band of Stanislaus County, launched in 1919.

Opening night’s theme was “Graffiti Love,” one of many celebrations this month of Modesto-born filmmaker George Lucas and his seminal film “American Graffiti,” which recounted teenage cruising in Modesto during his youth.

The free concerts start at 8 p.m. most Thursdays through July 11. The next-to-last show will be Wednesday, July 3, because that Thursday is Independence Day.