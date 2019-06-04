Modesto celebrates its ‘Legends of the Cruise’ on Wednesday night in downtown

Legends of the Cruise car show kicks off Graffiti weekend in downtown Modesto Get ready for the roar of engines and the gleam of chrome to take over downtown Modesto again as the Graffiti Classic Car Parade returns for its 20th anniversary year Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Get ready for the roar of engines and the gleam of chrome to take over downtown Modesto again as the Graffiti Classic Car Parade returns for its 20th anniversary year Friday.

Wednesday night in downtown Modesto, six new plaques with names will be added to the Modesto Historic Cruise Route Walk of Fame. This year’s inductees are Steve Pedego, Dub Kyle, Bill Terpstra, Bob Piccinini, Jerry Sauls and the Road Rebels Car Club. The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Tenth Street Plaza in Modesto. The downtown markers, one being installed on Tuesday by Jon Shoars, a City of Modesto employee, celebrate the cruisers, racers, musicians, students, DJs and the dreamers who were part of creating Modesto’s car culture.