Coroner looking for family of a stillborn baby girl whose mother disappeared

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the mother of a stillborn child who never picked up her baby’s cremains.

Evelyn Estep delivered a stillborn baby girl on Jan. 31 at 35 weeks gestation, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Killian. Estep named her Abigail Rose.

Killian said Allen Mortuary and Crematory in Turlock does free cremations for stillborn babies and cremated Abigail for Estep, who is homeless.

Killian told her she could get the cremains from him at the coroner’s office once she was released from the hospital but she never showed up and he hasn’t been able to locate her since.

Killian is looking for Estep or other family members to take possession of Abigail’s cremains.

He can be reached by calling the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.