Woman air lifted to hospital after her car rolls four times

A Modesto woman was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital after her vehicle rolled four times west of Modesto on Tuesday.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on South Hart Road, south of California Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Ming Hsu.

He said the driver, 50-year-old Leticia Arzate Calderon of Modesto, told officers she felt ill and fainted just before the crash.

“We are investigating whether that was a factor,” Hsu said. The vehicle rolled four times and ended up 100 feet off the roadway.

Arzate Calderon suffered a laceration to her head and was taken by helicopter to a Modesto hospital. Her injuries were described as minor.