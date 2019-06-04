Local
Modesto boy on bike suffers major injuries when hit by pickup
A 12-year-old boy suffered major injuries Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup while riding his bicycle near downtown Modesto.
The boy was riding east on Redwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram that was northbound High Street, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
She said the driver of the pickup, 59-year-old David Azceta, had the right of way. There is a stop sign for traffic on Redwood but not on High.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
The boy, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center then taken by helicopter to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento with major injuries.
Bear said he remained in serious condition Tuesday but is expected to survive.
