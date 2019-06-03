Man working on car catches fire, is flown to burn center

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

A man who was working on a vehicle in the 700 block of Seventh Street accidentally caught himself on fire Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. the Modesto Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Seventh Street for a report of a man on fire.

Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said the man got oil on his clothing while working on the vehicle but Hunter didn’t know how it ignited.

People in the area extinguished the fire before crews arrived but the man had already suffered burns to over 30 percent of his body.

The man was taken by helicopter to a burn center out of the area. Hunter did not know his condition Monday but said he was conscious and alert when he left the scene.