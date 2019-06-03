Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/03/19)

MODESTO

What: YCCD Board Finance Committee

When: Monday, 11 a.m.

Where: YCCD office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee will meet, and the public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Anthony Forakis Scholarship

When: Deadline Monday

Where: Patricia Gillum, CPA, 1801 Tully Road, C-2

Info: The Modesto 500 Lions Club invites the public to apply for its musical scholarship. The Anthony Forakis Scholarship is awarded every year to music majors or minors in Stanislaus County. The scholarships vary each year from $250 to $2,000. For more information and criteria, contact Patricia Gillum at 209-525-9211 or patricia_gillum@sbcglobal.net.

What: Modesto Rotary FLEX

When: Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St.

Info: To meet the needs of the community and working professionals, a new kind of Rotary Club has been chartered in Modesto. Rotary Club of Modesto FLEX offers members a more flexible and less costly format. The new branch meets the first Wednesday of the month, from 6-7:30 p.m. at rotating locations. For more information or to attend an upcoming event, contact Michael Loschke at 209-988-2000 or visit www.facebook.com/modestoflexrotary.

What: AFP lunch and learn program

When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker is Kristen F. Kenyon, major gifts officer for Community Hospice Foundation. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, June 4 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Coffee Talk Tuesday

When: Tuesday, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Angels Camp Business Association, 300 S. Main St.

Info: The Angels Camp Business Association invites the community to its monthly first Tuesday of the month chat over coffee. Network and share ideas while chatting with local business owners and organization members. Complimentary coffee will be provided. You do not need to be an Angels Camp Business Association member to attend. For more information, contact Jessica at 209-736-1333 or email info@angelscampbusiness.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

PATTERSON

What: Senior Farmers Market program

When: Tuesday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: Hammond Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Info: The Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets are for seniors 60 and older who live in Stanislaus County and have a limited income of $1,860 a month or less for an individual; or $2,504 for a household of two. Each booklet contains a total of $20 worth of coupons and can be used like cash only at certified farmers markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, honey or edible herbs. Only one booklet per eligible senior per year. First come, first served, while supplies last. For more information and future distribution days, call the Senior Information Line at 209-558-8698 or visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/SeniorFarmersMrktNutritionPrgm/.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength training class for older adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for adults 60 and older. The Young at Heart classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information, call 209-525-4670.

SONORA

What: Cal Alumni Association of Tuolumne County

When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Brooks Ranch Restaurant, 729 Mono Way

Info: Dr. Lawrence and Elizabeth Marum will give a presentation about their years of health work in Africa at this dinner meeting. The gathering is open to CAATC members and supporters and other interested members of the community. For this no-host event, participants will be able to order off the menu and have separate checks. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.

TURLOCK

What: Emanuel Cancer Center Monkey Business

When: Monday, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.

Info: Emanuel Cancer Center offers Monkey Business for children and teens, ages 5-17, who have a loved one diagnosed with cancer. Through therapeutic activities, expressive art, games and stories, Monkey Business provides support and coping skills for children and their families. Participants eat dinner together, then separate into smaller groups based on age. Parents and guardians also have the opportunity to participate in an adult support group. Monkey Business is free and open to any child in the community. For more information or to register, call 209-664-5044.