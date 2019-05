The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is seeking family members or friends of a man who died recently in Modesto.

Rick Martin, 60, died of natural causes May 28 at Doctors Medical Center. He was a transient.

Any family members, or people who know of their relatives’ whereabouts, are asked to contact Det. Salyer of the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.