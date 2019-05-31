Firefighters rescue Turlock man from burning home, two family dogs found unharmed

Watch the Turlock Fire Department’s 2018 Year in Review video Watch the Turlock Fire Department's 2018 Year in Review video, which was posted to the department's Facebook page. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the Turlock Fire Department's 2018 Year in Review video, which was posted to the department's Facebook page.

A resident was hospitalized and two dogs were rescued from a burning home Thursday night as firefighters extinguished a blaze on Montana Avenue, just east of Highway 99.

Firefighters initially launched an interior attack on the blaze as they searched the home, officials said Friday morning in a news release from the Turlock Fire Department. The firefighters found a man inside the kitchen and pulled him out of the burning home.

“Quick response time and aggressive firefighters saved a male occupant from an untimely death,” Turlock Fire Chief Robert Talloni said in the news release.

The man was assessed by firefighters at the scene, and then he taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There was no information available about the extent of his injuries.

The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the home in the 700 block of Montana Avenue, just east of West Avenue and north of Linwood Avenue. Firefighters arrived and found the home consumed by smoke.

Fire officials said two dogs, “Cinnamon” and “Bones,” also were found at the home and cared for until family members arrived to take them. The dogs were not harmed in the fire.

Firefighters cut holes in the home’s roof to ventilate the heated gases out of the home as other crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Three engines and 15 firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Ceres Fire Department responded to assist with one engine as part of a resource sharing agreement. Investigators on Friday morning had not determined the cause of the fire.

Fire officials ask anyone with information about this fire to send an e-mail to Fire Investigator Jason Bernard at jbernard@turlock.ca.us.