A rowboat tried to cross the Atlantic. A Coast Guardsman from Turlock led the rescue

Fire captain describes rising river dangers Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Captain Jeff Frye describes river dangers on the Stanislaus River Friday morning March 22, 2019 in Knights Ferry, Calif.. Currents will get stronger and levels will rise as snow continues to melt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Captain Jeff Frye describes river dangers on the Stanislaus River Friday morning March 22, 2019 in Knights Ferry, Calif.. Currents will get stronger and levels will rise as snow continues to melt.

Coast Guardsman Eric Thornton, a native of Turlock, got a national award for his work on rescues and other duties.

The petty officer 2nd class received the annual Commander Ray Evans Outstanding Coxswain Trophy on May 17 in Atlantic City. The coxswain is the crew member who steers the boat. Evans was a Coast Guard hero during World War II.

Thornton is stationed at Barnegat Light, New Jersey. A news release noted that he has worked in search and rescue, law enforcement, marine resource protection and other areas. It went into detail about an especially daring rescue last June:

A man had set out from New York City in a rowboat designed for trans-Atlantic travel, but a nor’easter blew him toward southern New Jersey. Thornton led the crew of a 47-foot motor lifeboat that responded in the dark across 20 miles of heavy surf and high winds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crew got the mariner aboard the lifeboat and towed his craft back to the Jersey Shore. He was from Scotland, a local newspaper called the SandPaper reported.

Last year, Thornton took part in a total of 23 search-and-rescue operations that saved 13 lives and $289,345 in property.

“For me, what stands out about Eric is his calmness,” said Robert Shay, executive petty officer at Barnegat Light. He added that service members involved in such rescues “really have to be even-keeled under pressure.”

Helping kids fish

The Bass Pro Shops store in Manteca is taking part in the company’s campaign to get children fishing. On Thursday, June 6, it will donate hundreds of rods and reels to Kids Matter, a local nonprofit that promotes recreation.

They are among about 55,000 rods and reels to be given away around the nation through the chain’s Gone Fishing program this year. About 400,000 have been donated since it started.

The Manteca store will host free fishing activities for children from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 8-9 and 15-16. They can learn the basics in catch-and-release ponds and take part in seminars, crafts and more.

The store is at 1356 Bass Pro Drive, just off the Union Road exit on Highway 120.

Emanuel nursing officer

Sharon Perry will be chief nursing officer at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock starting June 24.

Perry is director of women and children’s services at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, a sister hospital in the Tenet Healthcare chain. Before that, she had leadership roles at hospitals in Austin, Chicago and Orange Park, Florida.

“Sharon will be a wonderful addition to our executive team,” Emanuel CEO Lani Dickinson said in a news release. “She has proven her ability to develop strong teams that provide high-quality patient care and service excellence..”

And finally ...

Alisha Chakravarty of Turlock competed for the second straight year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

Alisha, 13, passed the preliminary test, where all 562 contestants were presented with the same words. She then advanced in the second round by spelling “conspectus,” which means summary. She misspelled “Rooseveltian” in the third round.

The 92nd annual bee ended Thursday in an unprecedented eight-way tie.

Alisha is an eighth-grader at Turlock Junior High School.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.