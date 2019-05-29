Stanislaus coroner seeks family of Modesto woman who died at DMC

A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is seeking the family of Kimberley Logsdon, 54, of Modesto. She died May 22 of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center.
People with information about her can reach the office at 209-567-4480.
