Fire damages attic on home in central Modesto

A fire damaged the attic of a house on Del Vale Avenue in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

A fire Tuesday night damaged the attic of a home on Del Vale Avenue in central Modesto.

The Modesto Fire Department quickly contained the fire, in a single-story home at the northwest corner of Del Vale and Ashwood Drive, Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said at the scene.

The intersection was closed while crews mopped up at the scene. It is two blocks south of Orangeburg Avenue and east of Carver Road.

The cause and damage estimate were not available Tuesday.