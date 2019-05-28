Federal bill includes $14 million to boost water storage for Central Valley, Nor Cal

Drone’s-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction

A congressional bill includes almost $14 million in funding for water projects in the Central Valley and Northern California.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, said he was successful in working the funding into an Energy and Water Development appropriations bill that includes spending for infrastructure across the nation.

According to a Harder press release, the bill has $4.1 million for the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program, which supplies highly treated wastewater from Modesto and Turlock to farmland in western Stanislaus County.

The Del Puerto Water District near Patterson stands to receive $1.5 million for development of a Del Puerto Canyon reservoir capable of storing 85,000 acre-feet of water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other funding includes $6 million for the proposed Sites Reservoir near Colusa and $2.1 million for Los Vaqueros Reservoir in Contra Costa County.

“The Central Valley has been left behind by funding bills for too long but now that’s changing,” Harder said in the news release. “We’re finally getting the support we need to make meaningful investments in our water infrastructure that will grow and secure our water supply.”