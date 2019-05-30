It’s that robes and tassels time of year for seniors in Modesto, surrounding areas

Robes and tassels for Davis high graduates in Modesto Davis high school celebrates the graduating class of 2019 Thursday evening May 30, 2019 during a commencement ceremony at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Davis high school celebrates the graduating class of 2019 Thursday evening May 30, 2019 during a commencement ceremony at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif.

It’s graduation season in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus, students walked the stage earlier; this week, local high schools are celebrating. In Modesto, high school graduation season got underway on Thursday as seniors from Davis High School graduated at Johansen High School. Downey, Enochs, Gregori and Modesto high schools also held ceremonies Thursday. Beyer and Johansen will celebrate Friday.