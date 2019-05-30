Local
It’s that robes and tassels time of year for seniors in Modesto, surrounding areas
Robes and tassels for Davis high graduates in Modesto
It’s graduation season in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus, students walked the stage earlier; this week, local high schools are celebrating. In Modesto, high school graduation season got underway on Thursday as seniors from Davis High School graduated at Johansen High School. Downey, Enochs, Gregori and Modesto high schools also held ceremonies Thursday. Beyer and Johansen will celebrate Friday.
