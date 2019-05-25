A sixth-grader in Modesto is one of the best traffic patrollers in the north state

Gaby Sanchez, a sixth-grader at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in Modesto, California, received a AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year award for Northern California on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Gaby Sanchez, a sixth-grader at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in west Modesto, received a School Safety Patroller of the Year award from AAA Northern California.

The insurance/travel company presented the honor during a Thursday assembly at the campus. Gaby, the captain of the patrol there, is one of five Northern California winners this year.

“I absolutely love my job and I love to know that every day I’m helping people and maybe even saving lives,” Gaby said in her application. “AAA School Safety Patrol is one of the many building blocks of my leadership and I’m very thankful for the opportunity.”

St. Stanislaus is at the corner of Maze Boulevard and Carpenter Road, both busy streets, so the patrol works only in the parking lot. It got $2,000 toward operating costs as part of the award.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The American Automobile Association has worked with schools since 1920 to keep pedestrians safe from motor vehicles. About 635,000 students take part each year in North America with their distinctive belts and badges.





“As much as the AAA School Safety Patrol is about keeping students safe, it’s also about giving students the tools to become caring leaders in their community,” said Casey Brennan, director of community impact and public relations for AAA Northern California, in a news release.





Small business awards

Two Modesto-based companies and a local leader won awards from the Central California Small Business Development Center Network. It covers 14 counties from Stanislaus south to San Luis Obispo.

Bertelson Precast was named Family-Owned Business of the Year. The River Road company, founded in 1962, provides precast concrete pavers, stair treads, benches and other products. Chet Bertelson is the third-generation owner and president.

RSOtoGo is the Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. The 13th Street company tests, calibrates and certifies radiology equipment for the Veterans Health Care System and the oil and gas industries. Bill and Chris Thompson founded the business..

David White received the Stakeholder of the Year Award. He is CEO of Opportunity Stanislaus, which works to create jobs in the county.

The awards were presented as part of National Small Business Week, May 5 to 11.

Hospice gala

The Community Hospice Foundation raised about $365,000 at its 18th annual gala and also presented awards to four supporters.

More than 650 people turned out at the Modesto home of Dr. Wesley and Heidi Kinzie for the May 18 event. It also celebrated the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary.

James “J.D.” Grothe received the Julio R. and Aileen Gallo Leadership Award. Françoise DeMartini got the John and June Rogers Philanthropic Award. Roni and James Edgmon received the Harold A. Peterson III Heart of Hospice Award.

And finally ...

Crystal Creamery of Modesto is once again producing milk cartons that honor graduating high schoolers who excelled in both academics and sports. The company is a sponsor of the Sac-Joaquin Section. The cartons list students receiving scholarships in honor of former prep sports leaders Dale Lacky and Clarke Coover.

The honorees in and near Stanislaus County: Nolan Lok, Pitman; Annie Winton, Livingston; Isabella Patterson, Sonora; Lolyn Tejeda Lemus, Patterson; Taylor Anema, Ripon Christian; Brady Cardozo, Beyer; Devan Gomes, Hilmar; Leslie Hernandez-Soberanes, Los Banos; Quinn Hagerman, Merced; Tyler Matyshock, Sonora; Max Moore, Oakdale; Kassandra Rojas, Gregori; Adam Romero, Orestimba; and Taylor Stewart, Oakdale.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.