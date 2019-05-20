Woman dies in fiery crash near La Grange. Five taken to Modesto, Turlock hospitals

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman apparently unable to free herself from her burning vehicle died after a collision near La Grange on Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 132 west of the Mariposa County line. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find a Nissan sedan fully engulfed in flames.

The CHP preliminary investigation determined the 2009 Nissan was going east on 132, east of Hayward Road. La Grange resident Carrie Nau, 40, was heading west, driving a 2016 Subaru sedan with four passengers, including three small children.

For undetermined reasons, the Nissan driver entered the westbound lane. The front of the Subaru struck the left rear of the Nissan, causing the Nissan to leave the road. It caught fire and came to rest off the south edge of the highway.

Nau and her passengers suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, and they all went to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock. The CHP identified the passengers as Chad Laird, 29, of La Grange, and Giovanni Perrone IV, 1, Annabelle Cavendar, 4, and Genesis Wiggins, 2, all of Modesto.

CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said the occupants of the Subaru are “very lucky” to not have been more seriously hurt. He noted that proper use of safety restraints and child safety seats also minimized their injuries.

The CHP had no identifying information on the Nissan driver Monday morning.