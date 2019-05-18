Cycling fest gets by mostly dry. Rain still threatens other Modesto, Mother Lode plans

Mens Masters 35+ bike racers pass by the McHenry Mansion during the Modesto Road Race and Criterium in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, May 18, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

While Saturday’s Family Cycling Festival just barely escaped the rain, the attached Criterium did get a dousing.





The Family Cycling Festival & Criterium in downtown Modesto was one of several events this weekend threatened by rain. But, with hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the main part of the fest stayed dry.

The Criterium, however, did get rained on, as bicyclists raced through a wet course downtown after the skies let loose around 2 p.m., right when the festival itself broke up.

Some of the other events this weekend facing wet weather were the Oakdale Chocolate Festival on Saturday and the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, which continues Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also Sunday is the annual Modesto Porchfest, where neighbors give up their front yards to bands and audiences from noon to 5 p.m. in the La Loma, College and downtown areas.

Organizers for all of the events vowed to go on, rain or shine. As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast for Sunday in Modesto called for a 90 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m.