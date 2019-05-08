Willie Nelson on the road again and in Modesto, plays to sold out Fruit Yard crowd

Country singer Willie Nelson performs at the Fruit Yard Amphitheatre in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, May 8, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Country icon Willie Nelson kicked off the first full season Wednesday evening for Modesto’s new amphitheater, bringing along other musicians to join him on stage.

Nelson, who turned 86 last week, played to a sell-out crowd as he brought his “Willie Nelson & Family” tour into the Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater.

Its marked the third time Nelson has visited the valley — but it’s been a while. He played at California State University, Stanislaus, in 1993 and at the State Theatre in 2003.