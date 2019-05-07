Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash on Highway 4 at top point of Stanislaus County

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

The 26-year-old Copperopolis man killed in a crash on Highway 4 in northernmost Stanislaus County early Monday has been identified by the Coroner’s Office as Zackary David Hoover.

The crash occurred about 4:40 a.m. just east of Milton Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Stanislaus County Fire Protection District. Battalion Chief Eric DeHart said it appears a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by a 61-year-old woman was heading west on the highway. An eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Hoover, 26, may have veered into her lane and struck her, DeHart said, citing a witness statement.





The Outback driver, a Sonora resident, suffered major injuries to her chest and left leg and was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center.

It had yet to be determined if alcohol or drugs factored in the crash, the CHP reported in a news release Monday.