After three years, Modesto mayor gives State of City address. Here’s what he had to say

Mayor Ted Brandvold’s first State of the City address since taking office a little more than three years ago was like comfort food as he talked about what makes Modesto special. It had none of the heartburn that has marked City Council meetings during his tenure.

“Modesto’s strength is its people,” Brandvold said Wednesday, according to a text of his speech. He spoke before an audience of about 370 at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown. “Whether you were born here or moved here, people of Modesto have special qualities.





“We are a large city of approximately 215,000 people, yet it amazes me that somehow we are still able to keep that small-town feel.”

The mayor said some of those people include native son George Lucas of “Star Wars” fame, two brothers named Gallo whose winery has become the largest in the world, and the late Bob Piccinini, who grew Save Mart into a grocery chain powerhouse.

Brandvold’s nearly 40-minute speech touched on familiar themes, including the strength of the city’s neighborhoods and schools, its emergence as a regional health-care hub, as well as the city’s challenges, such as homelessness and blight.

There was no mention of the city’s most recent problems, including the financial meltdown of one of its health insurance providers, leaving the city responsible for at least $6.6 million in unpaid employee medical claims.

Audience members at the $40-a-plate luncheon gave the mayor a warm welcome and sustained applause, with many rising to their feet at the conclusion of his remarks. (The luncheon was a fundraiser for the chamber, though some of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club. There were seats for those who wanted to listen to the mayor without paying for lunch.)

There was none of the indigestion of council meetings, including Tuesday night as council members spent more than two hours talking about how to fill the vacant city auditor position.

The auditor position has been vacant since November after council members voted 4-3 to approve a $225,000 separation agreement with Monica Houston, who had been auditor for about eight months. Brandvold was among the three who voted against the agreement.

Some council members asked Brandvold on Tuesday night to explain a recent Facebook post in which he wrote:

“Myself, along with several of my fellow colleagues, want an independent and professional City Auditor responsible directly to your elected City Council so we can hold your Modesto city government accountable to the people.

“But some of your Council members want a very weak auditor controlled by other City employees so that City Hall mistakes continue to be covered up as they always have been in the past.”

Brandvold wrote that after another ugly council discussion about the auditor. He refused to answer council members’ questions Tuesday night about what he meant about some of his colleagues wanting a weak auditor, saying he wanted to focus on filling the position.

Brandvold has faced claims that he undermines and doesn’t trust top city officials and oversteps his authority, claims he denies. He has said he is trying to bring more accountability to city government.

The mayor said in an interview Wednesday after his State of the City address that while council members have had their disagreements, the council has gotten its work done, including increasing budget reserves.





Wednesday’s speech also highlighted several other council achievements over the last three years, including increasing hiring of police officers, attracting a modular building manufacturer to Modesto, and working toward an update of Highway 132.

“We have secured $4 million in funding to renovate the Downtown Transit Center and bring the (Altamont Commuter Express) train to Modesto, connecting us to the Silicon Valley,” Brandvold said. He also said he met with business executives in Silicon Valley and told them he’s not interested in providing them a workforce — he wants them to build offices here.