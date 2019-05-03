Crash injures motorcyclist, slows traffic on South Ninth Street near Modesto

A motorcycle rider was injured in a collision with a van on South Ninth Street near Modesto, California, on Friday, May 3, 2019. jholland@modbee.com

A Friday afternoon collision injured a motorcyclist on South Ninth Street, just south of Modesto, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident happened at about 1:20 p.m., when a van towing a trailer turned left from Hosmer Avenue and collided with the motorcycle, the CHP said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but a condition update was not available.

The accident slowed traffic in the area until about 2:45 p.m.