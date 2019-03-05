Stanislaus Superior Court seeks applicants for civil grand jury; deadline approaching

The Stanislaus Superior Court is looking for residents to serve on the 2019-20 civil grand jury. The deadline for applications is April 30.
The primary function of the grand jury is to act as a public “watchdog” by investigating and issuing reports about local government agencies that include county and city government, special districts and school districts.
Qualified applicants will be interviewed by judges and court administration officials. Up to 30 finalists will be chosen. Then, a 19-member grand jury panel with four alternates will be selected.
Grand jurors must meet the same qualifications as trial jurors, and the term is from July 1 through June 30. The selected grand jurors must be available at least 20 hours per month.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Anyone interested in serving on the 2019-20 civil grand jury can call the grand jury office at (209) 525-4252 or download the grand jury application from the court’s web site.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments