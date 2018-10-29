Turlock pedestrian dies after he’s struck by vehicle near Denair

A 26-year-old Turlock man died after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening as he walked on a rural road just north of Denair, authorities reported.
Stanislaus County coroner officials on Monday morning released the name of Salvador Gudino, who died in the crash.
The incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gratton and Barnhart roads, between Keyes and Taylor roads, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
CHP officers learned in their initial investigation that Gudino was on Gratton’s southbound lane, where it intersects with Barnhart Road.
Mary Smith, 76, of Denair, was driving a 2010 Honda about 45 mph south on Gratton Road. The CHP said that the Honda’s front end hit the pedestrian.
Gudino was found in the southbound lane. The CHP said Smith — who was not injured — stopped her vehicle and got out to check on Gudino.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Emmanuel Medical Center in Turlock, where he died from his injuries.
