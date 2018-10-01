Downtown Modesto offering food, drink from 30 restaurants with live music

The Downtown Sampler returns to Modesto on Tuesday evening, offering patrons food and drink sample items from about 30 restaurants and listen to local bands and strolling musicians.
The Modesto Downtown Improvement District is organizing the event, which district officials say brought about 2,000 attendees to downtown Modesto for last year’s event.
This year’s event is scheduled from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Organizers said attendees should expect to find drink specials at most the locations just in case they discover something they really like.
Tickets are $20 each at the Modesto Downtown Improvement Office at 1022 J Street in Modesto and online at modestosampler.com or check out the list of participating restaurants.
